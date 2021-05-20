A normal look for the 12th annual Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ending of COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota has Mankato Marathon organizers optimistic for a normal event this year.
Organizers say they’ve increased registration capacities for races and added back the Kids K and Marathon Relay. Participants will also once again be able to enjoy complimentary beer following their race, along with the typical post-race activities. The 12th annual Mankato Marathon weekend is October 15th and 16th.
To register, visit www.mankatomarathon.com.
