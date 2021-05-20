Single game Twins tickets now on sale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Single-game Twins tickets for the remainder of the season’s home schedule are officially on sale.
Tickets went on sale at noon today via the Twins website or the MLB Ballpark app. The team has also announced its special events and promotions schedule, which includes Twins Hall of Fame Weekend and 1991 World Series Champions 30th Anniversary Celebration.
If you’re headed to a game this year, there are some changes to take note of. Starting Monday, outside food (except sunflower seeds) and single-compartment bags will be allowed into Target Field.
Guests are not required to wear face coverings in the ballpark’s outdoor area. However, face coverings are still required in most indoor areas of Target Field.
