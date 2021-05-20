Southern Minnesota thrift stores overwhelmed with trash, unusable donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Used clothing, books, art, you name it: car loads of donations arrive at Again Thrift & More in a steady stream everyday.
“March of 2020, everything closed. People had time on their hands,” assistant manager Fred Snyder said. “And what do you do with time on your hands? Start cleaning the house.”
Those car loads got bigger and more frequent during the pandemic. When Again reopened after shutdowns, lines of vehicles wrapped around the building for hours each day.
“We wondered when it would stop, and it hasn’t,” Snyder said.
Among the gently-used items that just need a new home is a major issue for locally-owned stores with a small staff: trash.
“You drive in, you put it in a bin, you’re on your way. It’s easy,” Snyder said. “So because it’s easy, people take advantage of that sometimes. We hope they have good thoughts in mind and hope that they want to help their communities as much as we do.”
Similar problems arise at smaller secondhand stores like S.S. Boutique on Hoffman Road in Mankato. They provide in-need families with outfits and essentials for things like school and cold weather.
“We want to know that, even if it’s free, they’re walking around with something they can feel proud about wearing,” co-director Jaime Spaid said.
The store processes over a ton of donations a month.
And among the heaps of clothes and shoes and bags: “About a third of it is waste. It’s not usable stuff,” Spaid said.
Spaid tries to get creative with clothes that won’t sell on their own, turning t-shirts and fabric scraps into shopping bags and pillows. But items with rips and holes and odors can quickly become an issue.
“If we get into a bag that it just stain, stain, stain, you know, I would want to try to use it but I can’t,” Spaid said. “And it kills me in time. And it kills our volunteers in time.”
Again Thrift & More funds the Minnesota Valley Action Council, which provides community services like affordable housing, transportation and energy assistance.
Snyder says the trash and the unusable items can get in the way of that mission.
“It’s time. It’s labor. It’s cost,” Snyder said. “We are so fortunate to have the donors and the community we do. They allow us to help MVAC help families and communities. It’s a blessing. I just wish some days we could have a few less blessings.”
S.S. Boutique is teaming up with Vagabond Village for a monthly Community Day and Village Sale this summer. You can learn more about the events here.
