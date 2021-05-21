CADA unveils new brand, logo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new logo and brand for local organization CADA, which has been helping survivors of abuse and trauma for more than 40 years.
The organization says the tree logo features many-colored leaves in order to represent people from all walks of life who use its services, as well as the variety of services CADA provides. Moving forward, the organization says it is also committing to its name of ‘CADA’, rather than being an acronym of the fully spelled out name, Committee Against Domestic Abuse. CADA says the name reflects them offering so much more than support for victims of domestic abuse.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.