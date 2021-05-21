Federal judge sentences former St. Paul officer to 6 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former St. Paul police officer to six years in prison for allowing his dog to maul a suspect.
Minnesota Public Radio reports U.S. District Judge Wilhemina Wright handed down Brett Palkowitsch’s sentence on Friday.
Palkowitsch was found guilty of allowing a police dog to maul Frank Baker in 2016 after Baker was mistaken for a robbery suspect.
Palkowitsch also was found guilty of kicking Baker, who suffered seven broken ribs and collapsed lungs.
Palkowitsch apologized through tears during the sentencing hearing.
