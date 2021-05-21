Hundreds of volunteers serve local nonprofits as part of United Way’s Week of Action

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers from Consolidated Communications in Mankato were busy digging up old plants, laying fresh mulch, and sprucing up Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore as part of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Week of Action.
Laura Murray, Communications & Marketing Director of Greater Mankato Area United Way, said, “It’s always just a really fun week of getting different groups out into the community, going to different nonprofits, and fulfilling things that they need done.”
The annual Week of Action promotes volunteerism by getting community members and corporate groups to help local nonprofits with yard work, cleaning, building, and other projects around the region.
Brad Walker, Senior Director of Consolidated Communications, added, “Basically whatever projects they needed done, we were raising our hands and willing to help.”
Consolidated Communications was one of many local businesses that took part in the Week of Action.
“We want to help, we want to give back. These are just opportunities for us to give a little bit of time to assist with things that need to be done in our community,” mentioned Walker.
This year’s volunteers served Boy Scouts, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Greater Mankato Area United Way, McGowan’s Farm, Partners for Housing, VINE Faith in Action and Habitat for Humanity.
“We’re so grateful to have their help, and it’s just so wonderful to see how excited the nonprofits are to have these volunteers ready to go and helping with these projects so they can continue on with their important work, too,” Murray stated.
