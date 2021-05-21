Mankato author has second book published

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Author Catherine Brennan is releasing a workbook that answers the questions left in her previous book, “So Now What? A Guide for People Who Feel Stuck.”
The new work is titled “So Now What? A Guided Workbook to Get Unstuck.”
The book was written as a way for people to find their way after not knowing what comes next. It features more than 200 questions for people to figure out what may cause them to feel stuck and to help them find solutions to get unstuck.
”So the principle is that we are made of our mind, body and spirit. And so we need to be healthy in all three of those areas to be all that we are meant to be and to have a good life and to be healthy,” author Catherine Brennan said.
The book is officially scheduled to go on sale on May 27 with a live event hosted at Bridge Plaza.
Both books will be available on Amazon and other places where books are sold.
