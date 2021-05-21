Mankato COVID-19 testing site moved to Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health announced it will be relocating its COVID-19 testing site in Mankato to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The clinic was previously located at the former Gander Mountain building. The last day of testing at the former Gander Mountain site is Sunday, May 23. Testing at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will begin on Monday, June 7. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are also encouraged but not required.
As with all the state’s community testing sites, testing at the Mankato site is offered at no cost. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost.
Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance.
To schedule an appointment online, click here.
Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale. Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours
