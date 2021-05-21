Matson Strong benefit Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of people expected to gather at the Waseca Fairgrounds Saturday, where the community will finally be able to show their support for police officer Arik Matson in-person.
The Matson Strong Benefit begins at 10 a.m., featuring everything from a bean bag tournament to a car show and live music into the night. Matson was shot in the head in January of 2020 and has since undergone intensive physical therapy. He still has a long road to recovery. 100 percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the Matson family.
You can take a closer look at the schedule of events on the Matson Strong Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.