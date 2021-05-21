Mavericks release 2021-22 slate, to be play under newly-constituted CCHA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we know by now, the Mavericks will play the upcoming college hockey season under the newly-constituted Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
The defending WCHA regular season champions, will begin the year with a pair of non conference weekends with St. Cloud State visiting the second weekend of October and the Ice Breaker tournament in Duluth the following weekend.
The conference slate begins Oct. 29 when the Mavericks host Northern Michigan.
Minnesota State will also play St. Thomas as part of Hockey Day in Minnesota on Jan. 22, hosting the weekend in Mankato at Blakeslee Stadium.
The Mavericks have 17 home contests scheduled for the 2021-22 regular season.
