Mobile vaccine clinic at Conagra Foods

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A mobile vaccine clinic rolling into the city of Waseca next week.
ConAgra Foods is assisting with the effort, with the bus parking outside the Birds Eye plant May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trailer will be located adjacent to RR Tracks in the back of the building.
Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to anyone 18 and older.
The COVID-19 vaccine is completely free. You will not be asked for insurance or an ID.
Those interested are asked to sign up for an appointment, but some walk-ins will be available.
To sign up, click here.
