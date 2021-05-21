No. 17 Mavericks shutout Jennies advancing to NCAA Regional Championship

EDMOND, Okla. (KEYC) - The No. 17 Minnesota State Maverick softball team shut out the Central Missouri Jennies 3-0 to have another shot at the Central Region title against Augustana, Friday evening.
Earlier in the day, MSU fell short two runs short of defeating the Vikings before falling to the consolation bracket.
“We really focused after the first game that we were going to bounce back. For me, it was just about getting our seniors to tomorrow and getting them another game. So, I think that really gave our team a lot of confidence. I think 1-9, anyone in our lineup can come up big and make big plays like that to change the game. Again, doing it for our seniors... We know we can beat anyone in the country, so we’re going to show up and play our game and hopefully come out on top,” junior infielder Torey Richards said following the win.
The squad will take on top-ranked Augustana for the fifth time this postseason at noon, Saturday.
Minnesota State will have to win both games versus the Vikings to win the Central Region.
