No. 17 Mavericks shutout Jennies advancing to NCAA Regional Championship

“We really focused after the first game that we were going to bounce back. For me, it was just about getting our seniors to tomorrow and getting them another game. So, I think that really gave our team a lot of confidence. I think 1-9, anyone in our lineup can come up big and make big plays like that to change the game. Again, doing it for our seniors... We know we can beat anyone in the country, so we’re going to show up and play our game and hopefully come out on top,” junior infielder Torey Richards said following the win.