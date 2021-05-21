No. 13 Minnesota State wins 11-9 to clinch sixth all-time NSIC tournament title

FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks outfielder Cam Kline slides into third base for a triple against Winona State in an NSIC match-up on May 4, 2019, at Bower Field in Mankato, Minnesota. (Source: Rob Clark)
By Mary Rominger | May 21, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 8:20 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEYC) - The No. 13 Minnesota State Maverick baseball team claimed the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament championship with an 11-9 victory over the No. 18 Augustana Vikings, Friday afternoon.

“Means a lot. Lot of adversity, a lot of ups and downs. Obviously, with COVID-19 and the pandemic last year shortened our season. A lot of guys made sacrifices to come back. A whole team effort. I want to give it to everybody on our team for coming back, battling, competing, giving it all they have to make this happen today,” senior outfielder Joey Werner said following the victory.

Up next is the NCAA Division II Baseball Selection Show at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

