Pick of the Litter: Shelly

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Shelly.
Shelly is an adult cat at BENCHS who is in need of a loving home.
She is a shy cat who likes her alone time, but will still warm up to people.
BENCHS staff say she would do well in a home where space is respected and can understand that sometimes she needs to feel comfortable on her own.
Anyone interested in adopting Shelly is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
