Sertoma of Greater Mankato gifts hearing devices to local nonprofits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - May is Better Speech and Hearing Month, and Sertoma Incorporated is raising money to purchase Portable InfoLoops for local organizations.
Sertoma is a national service organization committed to improving the quality of life for those impacted by hearing loss. The Portable InfoLoop systems amplify sound in a certain area for people who use hearing aids.
Sertoma of Greater Mankato has purchased four Portable InfoLoops and will be donating them to Open Door Health Center, MRCI, VINE and The Salvation Army.
“Sometimes you forget, when you’re part of a community, all the things that are out there and all the needs that people need within the Mankato area. So, for me to go out and be one-on-one, especially here today, just to see and hear the stories of the people it will help, it’s really indescribable,” said Tracy Nickels, President of Sertoma of Greater Mankato.
Sertoma Incorporated says they estimate more than 120 devices will be donated across the nation as part of this year’s Better Speech and Hearing Month campaign.
