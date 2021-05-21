Valleyfair opens for 2021 season Saturday

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time in over a year, thrill-seekers will be able to walk through the gates of Valleyfair once again.
The Shakopee amusement park opens up Saturday, with some updated safety protocols in place. Masks are not required outdoors but are required indoors for those who are not fully vaccinated. You will also notice social distancing markers throughout the park. And if you’re looking for a summer job, Valleyfair is an option. The park is hiring workers through a virtual process.
For application details and to purchase your park tickets, visit valleyfair.com.
