Waseca community hosting benefit for officer Arik Matson

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waseca community is coming together for Waseca police officer Arik Matson on Saturday.
The community is putting on the event to raise money for Matson to help with costs and whatever else he and his family may need.
Organizers estimate that thousands of people will be in attendance.
The benefit will be at the Waseca County Fairgrounds and begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
It was supposed to take place last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic. Organizers are excited that the big day is finally happening.
“It is exciting. We are all excited for it and again I think that it has grown bigger just because it has been postponed a few times to this point,” Arik’s mother Shelia Matson said. “And the support that has been given to Arik and our family from the community and from the state.”
The benefit will feature both a silent auction and a live auction of items donated from people all over the country. One donation even came all the way from Oregon.
A car show will bring in hundreds of cars from miles away.
Everyone who came together for the benefit has had a different role in putting it together. Those who are putting it together have been happy to see all the community support.
“The community support has just been overwhelming, it is just unbelievable how everyone has stepped up and we are here for him,” Randy Prange said. “No matter what, we are here.”
The events of the past year have made everything more difficult for the benefit, but since it has been rescheduled and people have been working together to put it on, friendships have formed, bonds have been strengthened and support from everywhere has grown.
“It is just to show the support they have for the tragedy that Arik had to experience and that just goes to show the strength of the community, the strength of people and the big hearts that they have for Arik and his family through the years to come,” Matson said.
