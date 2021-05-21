Wild down 2-1 in series with Golden Knights, looking to rebound in game four

“Our starts have been great, but theirs was great in game one. It goes back and forth. It’s a matter of who handles a few situations better, they handled a few situations better last night. They didn’t in the first, we had opportunities to go up, to get that third one, the disallowed goal maybe tweaked us a little bit, it didn’t feel that way, but maybe that started their mental psyche like ‘Geez, maybe we caught a break’ and they were able to go forward from there. I don’t know, the game flows like that,” head coach of the Wild Dean Evason said.