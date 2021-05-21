Wild down 2-1 in series with Golden Knights, looking to rebound in game four

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Wild find themselves down 2-1 in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, following Thursday night’s 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Wild started the game three battle strong, taking an early lead courtesy to Ryan Hartman from rookie Kirill Kaprizov.
“Our starts have been great, but theirs was great in game one. It goes back and forth. It’s a matter of who handles a few situations better, they handled a few situations better last night. They didn’t in the first, we had opportunities to go up, to get that third one, the disallowed goal maybe tweaked us a little bit, it didn’t feel that way, but maybe that started their mental psyche like ‘Geez, maybe we caught a break’ and they were able to go forward from there. I don’t know, the game flows like that,” head coach of the Wild Dean Evason said.
Netminder Cam Talbot was up against a Vegas 36-9 shot advantage after the first period, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped a total 14.
“We left Cam out to dry a little bit there, a lot a bit. We gave them everything. We had no possession, no work ethic, no battle. We got away from our game and we let them dictate,” right wing Ryan Hartman said.
In the first period, right wing Marcus Johansson sustained a broken left arm when he crashed mid-section first into the goal post, taking him out of the game.
“He’s, clearly, extremely disappointed... Big part of our team, obviously, we lose a speed factor, veteran presence, he’ll be missed... And, we’ll get to our lineup, obviously there has to be somebody to come in, in his spot. We’re going to chat about different options and hopefully make the right decision going forward for tomorrow night,” Evason said about the status of Johansson.
The group is confident the response will be strong following two consecutive losses.
In the regular season, Minnesota’s losses never extended beyond two-straight games.
“We’ve been a resilient group all year. Whether we’re down a goal or two in the third period or lose a couple games. We always come up with our best the next game... We’re going to have to come out, give our best game like we’ve done all year after a couple of losses. We’ve been an extremely good team at rebounding this year,” Talbot added.
Game four is on Saturday with a 7 p.m. puck drop on NBC.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.