Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus

By WISN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal, ended up at a bus yard after he was placed on the wrong bus home.

Petria Reliford began to panic Thursday afternoon when her 7-year-old son Jeremiah didn’t come home from school.

“He didn’t com home. We waited until like 4:30, 4:45, 5 o’clock,” she said. “So, I had a panic. So, I said, ‘Oh wow, where’s Jeremiah?”

Reliford said she dropped Jeremiah off that morning at Grantosa Elementary School, and he was to have taken a bus back home. When the bus didn’t bring him home, she went to the school to look for him.

She said the school told her he was marked absent on the bus.

“They stated that they didn’t have Jeremiah on the bus, they don’t know where Jeremiah’s at,” Reliford said. “I said, ‘how could y’all let this happen?’”

Reliford called the police and filed a report. She waited for hours until she got a call at about 7 p.m. that Jeremiah had been found at the First Student Bus Company’s bus yard.

In an emailed statement, the company reported Jeremiah had been placed on the wrong bus at the school. When the driver discovered he was on the wrong bus, he brought Jeremiah back to the bus yard.

According to the company, Jeremiah “was never left unattended” and “their entire team worked to get him home safely.”

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Public Schools said they don’t know how Jeremiah was put on the wrong bus.

After the incident, Reliford said she took Jeremiah to a hospital to be checked out. She said he was physically unharmed, but traumatized.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woolridge Carter faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first and...
Mankato man facing criminal sexual conduct charges
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’
Hockey jerseys rejected for play by the Minnesota High School League end up bringing in...
Waseca Hockey Association auctions off Matson jerseys

Latest News

The Docket: Council votes on Tourtellotte Pool, patio updates
The Docket: Council votes on Tourtellotte Pool, patio updates
A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer...
Consumer confidence ticks down in May, but remains strong
A high school teacher in Massachusetts is on administrative leave after giving students a...
Teacher gives students sex survey
Philonise Floyd, on the first anniversary of his brother George's death, said he thinks about...
George Floyd’s family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Union chief says flight attendant lost 2 teeth in assault