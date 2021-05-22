Friends and family come together for North Mankato couple

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “It is just an overwhelming feeling right now,”' Scott Beyer said. “I never expected anything like this, our friends had come up with this idea and just looking at what has happened it is just phenomenal.”
It’s an idea that started with North Mankato couple Scott and Annette Beyer’s friends. After the Beyers lost their house in a fire earlier this year, their loved ones came together Saturday to host a benefit in their support. A Gofundme has been started to help assist the Beyers.
“The outpouring of love and support from everyone has just been so great,” Annette Beyer said. “And even right after our fire the support and just everything that people have stepped up and helped with has been outstanding.”
The two lost most of their possessions in the fire, and Scott Beyer was burned as well. Saturday’s benefit put a positive spin on the situation. It included a silent auction, a raffle and an all-wheels ride. The two enjoy riding motorcycles and so do many of their friends who were there on Saturday.
“What is really nice about this event is there is a lot of us that haven’t seen each other since like March or for sure since last fall,” friend of the Beyer’s Ann Hubmer said. “So this is awesome, I think a lot of friends are coming together and that’s what we wanted.”
The organizers of the event arranged a route to have three separate stopping points where people could stop, get a drink or food and collect a mark in a poker run. Dozens of people came to show support, ride their bikes and have a good time.
Saturday’s benefit comes after months of uncertainty for the two who say are thankful for what everyone has done for them.
“I do not know how to even describe it, it is beyond anything we could have asked for,” Annette Beyer said.
