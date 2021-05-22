Hosanna Lutheran Church hosts event to raise mental health awareness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato hosted Break the Stigma, an event to raise awareness about mental health in people of all ages. The event featured a short skit and a panel of speakers.
Guests included Arms of Grace leaders and local professionals who work specifically in areas of mental health.
It was organized by Hosanna’s Arms of Grace team, which conducts therapeutic programming for anyone struggling with mental health. Each meeting is open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation.
“We want to be available to support them and or lead them to professionals that in the area in the community that can help them as well, and then we are kind of a supplemental group to walk alongside professionals,” said Jo Klein, leader of Arms of Grace.
Arms of Grace has plans to host a bigger event soon, as their involvement has grown since the pandemic forced many into isolation.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.