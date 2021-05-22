Live entertainment returns to Fairmont Opera House for first time since pandemic began

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The doors were open and the curtains were pulled back at the Fairmont Opera House Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Country music artist Jerrod Niemann was the first to grace the stage at the opera house in over 12 months.
“We are super excited. I haven’t been to a concert in about a year and a half now,” Abby Fitzgerald said.
”This is my second concert ever, so I’m pretty excited to get to go to another concert,” Garrett Seamans added.
Fairmont Opera House Executive Director Blake Potthoff says it’s good to be back.
“I did the math today, [and it has been] 454 days since we’ve had a performance here that wasn’t community theater, that wasn’t a livestream performance, but somebody coming here and touring here, it’s been 454 days,” Potthoff said.
Opera house officials say they sold around 300 tickets for Friday’s performance.
“To hear music happening up here on the stage is just an incredible feeling. There’s been a lot of silence here over the last year. It’s been quiet,” added Julie Fleming, operations manager at Fairmont Opera House. “But what we love here the most is having bodies in these chairs and having music happening and people have these amazing experiences.”
“I’m all sorts of emotions: excited, nervous, anxious,” Potthoff described. “In a lot of ways, it feels like this is the first time I’ve done this, and yet it still feels like I didn’t miss a beat. It’s just like riding a bike. Just getting back on it and doing it again.”
Staff at the Fairmont Opera House say they’re excited about upcoming performances. They’ll be holding “Mamma Mia” auditions later this week.
The Fairmont Opera House does not require masks under the new guidelines, but people are encouraged to social distance to their comfort, and there are opportunities to be more spaced out as needed.
