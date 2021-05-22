Mankato brewery teams up with mexican brewery for new beer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The brewery has teamed up with Cerveza Artesanal Del Muerto Brewery to come out with a new ambar lager beer. The two found each other through local connections at Minnesota State University, Mankato. One of the founders of the brewery went to MNSU. They wanted to bring their beer to Mankato over a year ago. Then the pandemic hit making it difficult for the two breweries to come together. Since mandates and restrictions have loosened the two are able to come together and work side by side to create a collaborative product.