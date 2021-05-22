MDH to close Worthington COVID-19 testing site

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday it will be closing the Worthington community COVID-19 testing site.
The site will host its last day of testing Sunday with the expiration of the rental agreement at the Worthington Event Center.
The change corresponds with the continued decrease in testing demand at the site, as well as decreasing positivity rates and case numbers in the area.
Access to the state’s no-cost at-home testing program will continue.
MDH reported 690 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths on Friday.
