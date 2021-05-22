Thousands attend Matson Strong Benefit in support of Officer Arik Matson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of people made their way to the Waseca County Fairgrounds Saturday for a benefit in honor of Officer Arik Matson.
The Matson Strong Benefit rallied support from folks all over the nation, all paying respect to Matson, who was shot in the head while on duty last year.
Megan Matson, Arik’s wife, said, “It just is a huge celebration for the last past year of what we and Arik has been through so just to have everybody that has supported us along the way here and celebrate is an awesome feeling.”
The all-day benefit featured guest speakers, live music, auctions, a car show and much more.
Mayor Ted Conrath of Waseca added, “We’re so thankful we have a glorious day, the sky is blue, so many people and so supportive of Arik, and this generally is support of law enforcement, first responders and the people that protect us and make sure we’re safe.”
Matson’s daughters Audrina and Maklynn also received a special surprise.
“We’re crowning them honorary Northern Lights Princesses, so we’re gonna bring them out to the Miss Minnesota competition and honor them there as well on June 25th,” stated Miss Minnesota Kathryn Kueppers.
All proceeds from the benefit will go directly to the Matson family to offset medical costs.
Legislators say Matson is making waves throughout the state by inspiring a proposed bill to enforce heavier sentences on those responsible for injuring or intending to kill a police officer.
Senator John Jasinski, (R) Fairbault, mentioned, “I’ve been involved with Arik and Megan over the last two years to try and get that bill signed into law. I had a little bit of a trouble with it this year, but we’re gonna continue on to get that bill passed at some point here in the near future.”
Those who were unable to attend the benefit but still wish to contribute are encouraged to visit the Matson family’s GoFundMe.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.