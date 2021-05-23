Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ana becomes a post-tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on...
Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day.(Source: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Ana weakened into a post-tropical cyclone late Sunday as it moved away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

Ana was located about 680 miles (1,095 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an 11 p.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 28 mph (44 kph).

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day. The hurricane center said it would dissipate on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not to the level of last year’s the record-breaking season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woolridge Carter faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first and...
Mankato man facing criminal sexual conduct charges
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’
Hockey jerseys rejected for play by the Minnesota High School League end up bringing in...
Waseca Hockey Association auctions off Matson jerseys

Latest News

The Docket: Council votes on Tourtellotte Pool, patio updates
The Docket: Council votes on Tourtellotte Pool, patio updates
A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer...
Consumer confidence ticks down in May, but remains strong
A high school teacher in Massachusetts is on administrative leave after giving students a...
Teacher gives students sex survey
Philonise Floyd, on the first anniversary of his brother George's death, said he thinks about...
George Floyd’s family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Union chief says flight attendant lost 2 teeth in assault