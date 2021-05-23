Coming together after isolation in the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This past year, many people have had to isolate themselves from their loved ones.
North Mankato American Legion Post 518 is hopeful that restrictions loosening will bring veterans together to help combat some of the feelings of isolation.
“One of the big things is that we are a place where they can come together and socialize with people who kind of speak the same language they do and understand some of the things that they have gone through,” American Legion Post 518 commander Jeff Frye said.
This sense of togetherness and belonging to something is a point that Psychotherapist Andrew Archer stresses in getting through the feelings of isolation.
“Having relationships with them, hearing their voices, giving them community,” Archer said. “It is all the same of what we have been talking about. The individual during the COVID pandemic, the military veteran coming back from overseas. You need to connect, you need to have something bigger than yourself.”
Frye wants veterans in the area to know that they can always come to the Legion post for a sense of community.
“One they always have a place where they are going to be welcome and two if they are at a place where they really need some help we are able to get that for them, or at least get them on the right track,” Frye said.
