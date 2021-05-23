No. 13 Mavericks earn #3 seed, will play Arkansas Tech in Central Regional

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After winning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Central Regional, the No. 13 Minnesota State Maverick baseball team are the #3 seed in the regional tournament.
Minnesota State will take on the fourth-seeded Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys who are 28-15 this season.
The double-elimination six-team regional tournament begins on Thursday in Warrensburg, Missouri.
The Mavericks and Wonder Boys are scheduled to play at 11 a.m. CST.
Minnesota State has won eight regional championships in program history.
