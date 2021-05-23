Stoltzman Road trail to be completed by June 15th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction on a pedestrian and bike path along Stoltzman road in Mankato is well underway, and city officials say it should be ready for use starting next month.
The new trail begins near West High School and stretches to the entrance of Rasmussen Woods. The $766,000 project will provide a safer route for people traveling on the busy road.
The city said the trail’s completion date was originally set for July 1st, but that has been bumped to June 15th.
“There’s a little bit of fence and street lighting replacement that needs to happen. That will likely happen after the project is completed or very near the end, so we’re certainly excited that the project is on pace,” said Ryan Thilges, Public Works Director of Blue Earth County.
Though the path is paved, the city asks locals to refrain from using it until it is officially complete with proper lighting and painted safety lines.
