10th annual CityArt Sculpture Walking Tour debuted

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s CityArt Sculpture Walking Tour debuted 31 new sculptures this weekend as their program kicked off its tenth year.
Anna Thill, President of Visit Mankato, said, “It just reflects a really vibrant community, and it reflects vitality.”
The new pieces were installed early Saturday morning at numerous sites in Mankato and North Mankato. They will be on display until next year.
Tami Paulsen, Committee Chairperson of CityArt, added, “For our anniversary year, we have 31 pieces from artists I think from 10 or 11 states this year, amazing pieces.”
The 31 sculptures were carefully selected by a committee of local leaders and city officials. The selection process is based on the piece’s creativity, artistic merit and durability to withstand the Minnesota weather.
Paulsen mentioned, “We get new pieces every year from artists all over the country.”
Over the last decade, about $4 million in sculptures have been displayed. Many artists are sponsored by area businesses, who cover the cost of materials and installation efforts.
The sculptures are also available for purchase by the city or private businesses and individuals. Most purchase proceeds go to the artist, with only 25% allocated to CityArt.
“All of the arts and culture that’s popping up in the area just continues to create this really cool place and environment for residents and visitors alike,” Thill stated.
Those who walk the tour are encouraged to vote for their favorite sculpture. The most favorited will be considered for permanent installation.
Thill remarked, “When you get a lot of people in the area, that alone creates it’s own kind of energy, right? So, that sculpture walking tour just adds to that environment.”
