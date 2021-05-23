Viral video drew hundreds to California party; 149 arrested

This Saturday, May 22, 2021 aerial screenshot provided by FOX 11 KTTV shows people gathered at the Huntington Beach pier in Huntington Beach, Calif. Police in Huntington Beach estimate that at least 1,000 people gathered by the fire pits on the sand Saturday night. A birthday party invitation that went viral on TikTok brought hundreds of people to a raucous celebration on a Southern California beach, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and arrest about 150 people after they refused orders to disperse. (Source: Fox 11 KTTV via AP/Fox 11 KTTV)