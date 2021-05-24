Covid-19 delayed many funerals, now families get chance to grieve

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Due to the pandemic the past year has been tough for families who lost a loved one and wanted to hold a funeral or celebration of life service.
But with lifted restrictions, Mankato Mortuary says weekends are filling up with families’ postponed services.
“In the last month, we’ve started getting calls asking ‘hey, can we have a service now? can we celebrate dads life; celebrate moms life?’ Now being able to say yes is a good thing, to help families grieve...begin to heal,” said Funeral Director, Lance Renberg.
Mankato Mortuary says now they do not have to require masks for those fully vaccinated and can welcome luncheons back in their facility.
Coming May 28th, its anticipated Gov Walz will lift all remaining capacity and distancing limits for indoor events and gatherings.
