Extra seatbelt enforcement begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With unbelted traffic fatalities at their highest level in nearly a decade, law enforcement agencies across the state stepping up enforcement.
Preliminary reports show 31 unbelted motorists died through April of this year, the highest number of year-to-date unbelted traffic fatalities since 2012. Last year was also a deadly year, with 112 unbelted motorists dying on Minnesota roads, compared to 73 in 2019.
Extra enforcement begins Monday and runs through June 6.
