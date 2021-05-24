Feeding our Community Partners receives $15,000 from Dunkin’ Donuts to help feed area kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding our Community Partners (FOCP) receives $15,000 from Dunkin’ Donuts.
As part of their “Sprinkle Some Love” campaign, Dunkin’ Donuts on Madison Avenue in Mankato gave customers an option to donate one dollar at check out to FOCP, raising $2,500 which the store then matched to total $5,000 dollars.
Dunkin’s ‘Joy in Childhood’ program decided to top that off with a $10,000 dollar grant.
“It just filled our heart when someone just reached out and said ‘hey, I have an idea can we collaborate because we see there’s a need and we want to help’ and all of a sudden hundreds of people were able to donate just one dollar each time, but that small act of kindness ended up to be a huge impact,” said FOCP Communications Manager Lori Wollmuth.
FOCP provides weekend breakfast, lunch and snacks to 900 students from 29 different schools through their Backpack Food and Powerpack programs.
