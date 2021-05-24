Heavy rains flood fields

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Some area fields going from drought conditions to flooded in the span of an hour over the weekend.
Sunday afternoon’s storms shot out more than an inch and a quarter of rainfall in parts of Waseca County in about an hour, leaving standing water in many fields. Agriculture experts say they can’t rule out some crop loss with the rainfall, but for the most part, the impact should be minimal.
“A lot depends on the drainage you have for tile, if you’ve got pretty good system tile drainage it probably takes it away fairly quickly except maybe some potholes and low-lying areas if you’ve got some areas that are poorly drained that water could persist awhile,” says Kent Thiesse, Ag analyst.
Thiesse says if there’s a silver lining, we haven’t had much rainfall so far this spring, so a lot of the rain we got yesterday will likely be absorbed in the soil within 24 hours.
