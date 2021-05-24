Highway 99 construction ahead of schedule, MnDOT says

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Stage two of Highway 99 construction began Monday in St. Peter.
Drivers will now be redirected to Highway 111 and County Road 5 to continue on to Highway 169.
This detour will remain in place for two weeks then traffic will revert to the stage one route until the 11-mile resurfacing project is complete sometime in mid-August.
MNDOT says the project will include culvert repair and installation as well as additional lighting to the highway.
“For the most part, the weather has been pretty favorable with regards to construction, and so the contractor is looking to do the stage two detour work on the east side of the project a little bit ahead of anticipated schedule in order to take advantage of that good weather,” said Jared DeMaster, Construction Supervisor for MnDOT.
MnDOT says the nearly $5 million construction project will improve road surfaces, drainage and safety.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.