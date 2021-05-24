No. 13 Minnesota State ‘pumped’ for NCAA Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 13 Minnesota State baseball squad hit the practice field Monday ahead of Tuesday’s departure to the 2021 NCAA Central Region Tournament in Warrensburg, Missouri.
The Mavericks are automatic qualifiers by winning the NSIC Conference Tournament and will take on Arkansas Tech in round one as the third seed.
“We’re pretty pumped. That was one of our goals to win the regular season and then win the tournament championship too. So, we’re pretty pumped up, we’re excited. We were hoping to get the two-seed, but getting the three gives us a little extra motivation to go into the tournament and prove everybody wrong,” senior second baseman Teddy Petersen said.
Matt Magers: “We want to work on what we can control and that starts with our team, our preparation, our fundamentals, the ability to throw and catch it, put the baseball in play. We’re going to continue what we have been doing throughout the year and working on what we know and Arkansas Tech, just like the other six teams in the region, they’re all going to be good teams, and ultimately we’re looking forward to going out and just playing and seeing where we’re at at the end of the tournament,” head coach of the Mavericks Matt Magers said.
The purple and gold have a strong veteran presence leading the way this postseason.
“It definitely means more. We’ve had a lot of guys have a season get taken away from us, me included. So, to have that feeling where you get the ball taken away, it’s almost like you’re on the next step of life, but then getting to come back and get another opportunity is pretty special and we’re trying to make the most out of it, and we’ve been having that kind of mindset all year where we are sticking to that and just trying to maximize what we have, and it doesn’t change this week and beyond,” Petersen added.
“The guys that have been there before. They’re 23-24-year-old men, so physically and emotionally they’re consistent. They’ve been through the ups and downs, but yet they’re pretty focused and motivated on the ultimate goal and I think that is to get to the World Series, so every rep I see off the field and on the field, they’re pretty focused and the good thing is, they pick those younger guys up around them, if they don’t have success in an at-bat or off the field. They’re able to pick each other up and that’s the ultimate teammate, being able to pick each other up regardless of individual success or failures,” Magers said.
Minnesota State and Arkansas Tech play at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
