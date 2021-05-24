SCC and MSU announce new nursing program transfer agreement

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College and Minnesota State University, Mankato have launched a new partnership that provides students a smooth transition from SCC’s Associate of Science in Nursing degree to MSU’s 100 percent online Registered Nurse Baccalaureate Completion program.
South Central College President Annette Parker said, “This will be a wonderful opportunity for our professional nursing program students, because it gives them the best of both worlds.”
The partnership, called the Maverick Nursing Advance Transfer Plan, or MAP, will be provided with guidance and support from both institutions to ensure a seamless transfer.
Parker added, “What makes this agreement with Minnesota State University, Mankato so powerful is that while they are in the program at SCC, they’ll be provided with a specialized roadmap of classes and support, and this will allow them to easily move to Minnesota State Mankato’s 100% online registered nursing program.”
Students with their Associate of Science in Nursing degree can immediately start their career as an RN after passing the national licensure exam.
South Central College graduate Florence Msuya stated, “That step by step educational approach is a good way to go and is a good goal to go to reach out to where we desire and where we would like to be into the healthcare industry.”
With MAP, students can work in the field while obtaining their RN degree anywhere online.
“This partnership will help meet the critical need for nurses in our region and our state,” mentioned Matt Cecil, Interim Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at MSU.
