Waseca Hockey Association auctions off Matson jerseys

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Hockey jerseys rejected for play by the Minnesota High School League end up bringing in thousands of dollars for the family of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson.
Shortly after Matson was injured in January 2020. Gemini Athletic Wear donated hockey jerseys to the Waseca High School teams. The jerseys were emblazoned with the words “Waseca Police” and Matson’s badge number on the front with his last name above each number on the back. The High School League rejected the jerseys, saying they didn’t meet league standards.
However, over the weekend, those same jerseys were auctioned off, for a total of more than 21 thousand dollars. 100 percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s event are going to the Arik Matson family.
