Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Car crashes through roof, nearly hits sleeping couple

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A sleeping couple in Eureka, Missouri, had the ultimate rude awakening when an out-of-control vehicle crashed through the roof of their home early Sunday.

The car landed just feet from their bed.

The fire chief said the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a fence, before catapulting onto the home’s roof and into the first-floor bathroom.

The back end of the car was sticking out of the roof.

Neither the sleeping homeowners nor the people in the car were injured.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woolridge Carter faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first and...
Mankato man facing criminal sexual conduct charges
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

Latest News

The Docket: Council votes on Tourtellotte Pool, patio updates
The Docket: Council votes on Tourtellotte Pool, patio updates
Mayo Clinic Health System
Permanent closure of five Mayo Clinic Health System locations
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
Deputy: Student says Kansas lawmaker kicked him in testicles
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Gunshots heard near Floyd square on anniversary of death