Entries being accepted for Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Entries now being accepted for the Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo this summer.

The Beef, Sheep, Meat, Goat, and Rabbit shows will be held on July 8-11 at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Fairmont, and the Swine Show will be held on July 17-19 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Jackson. The Show is open to all Minnesota youth between the ages of 6 and 21 years old, including all Minnesota 4-H and FFA members. The entry deadline for the Swine Show is June 10, with no late entries accepted. The deadline for the other shows is June 15, with late entries accepted until June 22.

For entry, go to mnyouthlivestockexpo.com.

