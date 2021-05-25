Innovative Greenhouse coming to Mankato East High School
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An innovative greenhouse will soon plant its roots at Mankato East High School.
The project, supported by donors and grants, is set out to provide a real-world application for students through state-of-the-art technology. Students will also utilize a Farm to Fork model, eventually growing produce that will be on cafeteria plates for all students in the school district.
Groundbreaking takes place June 1st at 5:30 p.m. near the tennis courts on the west side of the building.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.