Innovative Greenhouse coming to Mankato East High School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An innovative greenhouse will soon plant its roots at Mankato East High School.

The project, supported by donors and grants, is set out to provide a real-world application for students through state-of-the-art technology. Students will also utilize a Farm to Fork model, eventually growing produce that will be on cafeteria plates for all students in the school district.

Groundbreaking takes place June 1st at 5:30 p.m. near the tennis courts on the west side of the building.

