Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

More than 2.5 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports that over 2.5 million Minnesotans have completed vaccine series.

In total, 2,518,458 people have completed the vaccine series. 64 percent of Minnesotans 16 plus have had at least one dose.

In our area, 64 percent of residents in Brown County have received one dose, 62 percent in Nicollet County, 58 percent in Blue Earth County, and 57 percent in Watonwan County.

The rate of adult vaccinations in the U.S. expected to reach 50 percent today.

New cases in Minnesota have also dropped 49% in the last 14 days – faster than all but six other states.

State health officials are reporting 256 new cases and 11 COVID-19 fatalities.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woolridge Carter faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first and...
Mankato man facing criminal sexual conduct charges
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Health System
Permanent closure of five Mayo Clinic Health System locations
With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults...
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members
Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery is scheduled for May 26.
2.7 million sign up for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery, governor says