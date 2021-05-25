More than 2.5 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports that over 2.5 million Minnesotans have completed vaccine series.

In total, 2,518,458 people have completed the vaccine series. 64 percent of Minnesotans 16 plus have had at least one dose.

In our area, 64 percent of residents in Brown County have received one dose, 62 percent in Nicollet County, 58 percent in Blue Earth County, and 57 percent in Watonwan County.

The rate of adult vaccinations in the U.S. expected to reach 50 percent today.

New cases in Minnesota have also dropped 49% in the last 14 days – faster than all but six other states.

State health officials are reporting 256 new cases and 11 COVID-19 fatalities.

