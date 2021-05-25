Permanent closure of five Mayo Clinic Health System locations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System announcing the permanent closure of five local clinics.

The Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in Lake Crystal, Sherburn, Trimont and Truman, as well as Armstrong, Iowa were temporarily closed in March of last year due to the pandemic. After an in-depth evaluation, the company says those locations will not reopen.

Prior to the pandemic, Mayo says those locations had limited services and a low patient volume.

Staff who provided care at those clinics prior to COVID-19 were transferred to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Mankato, or St. James where they will continue to work.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.