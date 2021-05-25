St. Peter police investigating catalytic converter theft

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter Police Department is investigating another catalytic converter theft.

It comes after nearly two dozen reports of the same type of theft in St. Peter over the span of three weeks in April.

Authorities say the latest theft happened around 4 a.m. early Sunday morning. Surveillance footage captured the suspects and their vehicle. Police say they were driving either a Hummer H2 or H3 with no front plate. The footage of the rear plate was not clear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Peter Police Department at 507-931-1550.

