Students create news broadcasts as part of class project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For most eighth graders, science class involves flipping through textbooks, completing worksheets or typing up papers. But, for students at Prairie Winds Middle School in Mankato, it includes lights, camera, and action.

“They read two articles about climate change in the United States or the world and they made their own newscast about it,” said science teacher Brett Riss.

For years, Mr. Riss has put a fun spin on lessons about climate change. He added, “I’ve done this project for a few years. It’s one of my favorite projects just because of the creativity I see is amazing.”

Each class is divided into groups, where they write, record and edit news stories and commercials.

“Welcome back to PWMS News at 3:00 am. I’m your host, Maxfield Sockboy, and we will be talking about two stories tonight. For our first story coming up, sea levels are rising. Why is this happening, and how can we prevent this?” Max Fuller, an eighth grader, said to the camera.

In preparation for the project, Mr. Riss says his students watched portions of KEYC News Now for inspiration.

Aiden Gaul, Fuller’s classmate, also spoke in a broadcast. “Thank you Martin, and now on the field is Mar talking to a local teacher about how animal populations have fallen 60% since 1920. Now to you Mar,” Gaul added.

The news segments consist of factual information about the history and future of climate change.

Mr. Riss mentioned, “Climate change is gonna be one of the biggest issues that they’ll face in the next 50 years, so when they’re adults and really making policy themselves, they’re going to have to look around and see the effects and make changes and mitigate any effects that have already been caused. So, having them understand the science behind global warming and climate change is important to them entering adulthood.”

