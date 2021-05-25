Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Union chief says flight attendant lost 2 teeth in assault

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president.

The union official, Lyn Montgomery, says it’s part of a disturbing trend of unruly passengers, and she’s appealing to the airline’s CEO to do something about it.

The union president didn’t give any details about the assault in her letter to CEO Gary Kelly, and Southwest did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 instances in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are still required by federal rule.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deshawn Woolridge Carter faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first and...
Mankato man facing criminal sexual conduct charges
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’
Hockey jerseys rejected for play by the Minnesota High School League end up bringing in...
Waseca Hockey Association auctions off Matson jerseys

Latest News

The Docket: Council votes on Tourtellotte Pool, patio updates
The Docket: Council votes on Tourtellotte Pool, patio updates
A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer...
Consumer confidence ticks down in May, but remains strong
A high school teacher in Massachusetts is on administrative leave after giving students a...
Teacher gives students sex survey
Philonise Floyd, on the first anniversary of his brother George's death, said he thinks about...
George Floyd’s family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill