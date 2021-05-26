Albert Lea Public Schools adds online option

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Albert Lea School District is the latest to be approved for an online school by the Minnesota Department of Education.

The Albert Lea Online Academy is being offered for students in grades 4 through 12. Courses will be taught entirely online by the district’s teachers. Enrollment begins in June.

The Albert Lea School District follows others in adding a permanent distance learning option, like the Owatonna Public School District, which was approved for its online school, Owatonna Online, last month.

