Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Albert Lea Public Schools adds online option

The Albert Lea School District is the latest to be approved for an online school by the...
The Albert Lea School District is the latest to be approved for an online school by the Minnesota Department of Education.(KEYC)
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Albert Lea School District is the latest to be approved for an online school by the Minnesota Department of Education.

The Albert Lea Online Academy is being offered for students in grades 4 through 12. Courses will be taught entirely online by the district’s teachers. Enrollment begins in June.

The Albert Lea School District follows others in adding a permanent distance learning option, like the Owatonna Public School District, which was approved for its online school, Owatonna Online, last month.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Widening roadway at Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive
Widening roadway at Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive
Minnesota housing officials urging state legislators to proceed carefully in negotiating an end...
Many COVID-19 restrictions on housing evictions ending
Blue Earth County Community Farm manager and volunteer pull weeds in a bed of radishes.
Blue Earth County Community Farm receives SHIP grant
Minnesota Board of Animal Health concerned over chronic wasting disease.
Minnesota Board of Animal Health concerned over chronic wasting disease