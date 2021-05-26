Your Photos
Blue Earth County Community Farm receives SHIP grant

Blue Earth County Community Farm manager and volunteer pull weeds in a bed of radishes.
Blue Earth County Community Farm manager and volunteer pull weeds in a bed of radishes.(KEYC News 12)
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More locally grown produce will soon be available at the Blue Earth County Community Farm.

It’s made possible through a grant from the Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. Living Earth Center manages the Community Farm and will use the funds to build a new shed, get new gardening equipment, and add fruit trees.

The grant will provide a maximum of $4,000 to the Living Earth Center.

