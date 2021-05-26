Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ex-deputy agrees to plea deal in deadly Fergus Falls pursuit

FILE — A former Otter Tail County deputy has signed a plea deal in a deadly pursuit case.
FILE — A former Otter Tail County deputy has signed a plea deal in a deadly pursuit case.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A former Otter Tail County deputy has signed a plea deal in a deadly pursuit case.

Kelly Backman has agreed to plead guilty to misconduct by a public employee. A charge of driving while intoxicated is expected to be dismissed.

The 43-year-old deputy was pursuing a suspect in Fergus Falls last October in a chase that ended with a collision and the deaths of a local couple, Steve and Diane Christianson.

A blood test later showed that Backman was under the influence of fentanyl at the time of the crash.

The plea agreement calls for 30 days in jail or electronic home monitoring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Two people charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts in Nicollet and...
Two charged in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Some members of the Jackson community have conflicting ideas about who or what is to blame for...
Island of silt on Loon Lake is growing, and so is frustration from residents
In order to add an extra layer of safety, everyone under the age of 18 will have to complete a...
City council approves free admission to Tourtellotte Pool this summer
FILE — This undated file photo shows Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation...
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is concerned about the deadly spread of chronic...
New infections raise concern about spread of wasting disease
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to court proceedings during his trial, Tuesday, May 25, 2021,...
Iowa murder suspect blames mystery men for runner’s slaying
More locally grown produce will soon be available at the Blue Earth County Community Farm.
Blue Earth County Community Farm receives SHIP grant
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health voicing concerns about the deadly spread of chronic...
Minnesota Board of Animal Health concerned over chronic wasting disease